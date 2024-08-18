New taxes will not solve national crisis

The country is still smarting from the devastating anti-government protests that have been raging in the past two months.

Nearly 50, mainly youthful protesters, have been killed, hundreds seriously injured and property destroyed, with the government increasingly coming under severe criticism for police brutality.

The main cause of the mega demonstrations in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and several other towns that often turned violent is the bitter outrage over the harsh taxes proposed by the government. Indeed, it is these protests vigorously staged by youthful Kenyans that eventually forced President William Ruto to decline to assent to the Finance Bill, 2024, which contained what have generally been described as “punitive and oppressive” tax proposals.

It is, therefore, shocking to learn that the President has hinted at the possibility of introducing some new wide-ranging tax measures. This is reportedly meant to enable the government to plug a Sh346 billion revenue gap that emerged after Generation Z protesters forced the rejection of the controversial Finance Bill. But it is also an indication of his apparent reluctance to let go of the high taxes and statutory deductions that have made the lives of the majority of Kenyans quite miserable.

President Ruto has revealed that he is talking to a few of the MPs to lead the initiative in Parliament. What is being alluded to here is the possibility of coming up with a Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, which would allow Parliament to alter and introduce new tax measures outside the rejected Finance Bill. This is made possible by amending certain individual laws that create various taxes.

The President and his team need to tread carefully, considering the importance of effective public participation, which is a constitutional requirement. A precedent was set late last month when the Court of Appeal ruled that the Finance Act, 2023 was flawed and unconstitutional, as there had been no public participation in the process leading to its enactment. This, of course, dealt a major blow to the government.

As the President engages MPs to make the necessary changes in Parliament to enable the government to realise its objective, the public must also be fully involved. If not, the process will be at risk, should those who may feel aggrieved decide to seek legal redress.

Frustration

The President has not made secret his apparent frustration and disappointment following the youthful protesters’ pressure that forced him to withdraw the Finance Bill, 2024. According to him, the government had good plans with an additional Sh300 billion targeted in the National Budget, which the government has had to forego.

By trying to sneak back some elements of the rejected Bill, the Kenya Kwanza administration might be playing with fire. However, the first hint of the possibility of the Ruto administration trying to reclaim some of the rejected tax proposals was, ironically, made by former ODM national chairman John Mbadi, during his vetting as the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

This, however, is a delicate move that calls for sober debate even as the government needs and must, therefore, seek the funds it needs to implement its national development programmes. The real danger is that it could refuel further resentment, with the Gen Zs resuming their aggressive protests.

Anti-government protests

The President must avoid actions that might be misconstrued as evidence that he was only taking fellow Kenyans for a ride when he recently dissolved nearly his entire Cabinet and named a new one, having included some four opposition members from the ODM party.

So far, the strongest message from the anti-government protests is that the top national leadership must do all it can to improve the lives of the people, who are struggling to make ends meet daily as they grapple with the high cost of living. There has been palpable relative calm countrywide since the ‘Nane Nane (August 8)’ protests but this could be easily shattered again.