New system to manage county finances crucial

Any measures or programmes to streamline and enhance efficiency in the financial management in the counties are essential. In the over 10 years the 47 counties have been in operation since the advent of devolution, a lot of funds have been channelled to them and some of the money misused.

Competent financial management can ensure that these resources are not stolen or mismanaged. The integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) was expected to enable the monitoring and disbursement of the funds at the disposal of the counties. There have been numerous complaints about the Ifmis shortcomings.

The people frustrated by the inability of this system to improve efficiency now have a reason to smile. A new system to replace the Ifmis is being worked on.

It is noteworthy that this is happening under the watch of new National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. His brief, no doubt, includes the need to improve efficiency in financial management.

A new integrated financial management system for both the county and national governments should be ready by July next year. The change has been necessitated by the government’s bid to curb the perennial loss of billions of shillings in taxpayers’ money through opaque systems.

Needed is a single and simple financial system that can monitor who is spending taxpayers’ money, how and where it is going. This is meant to reduce mismanagement or abuse.

Counties have been notorious for wanton waste, mismanagement and corruption. The introduction of a system that will help to eliminate the mess created should be speeded up. It is, therefore, commendable that the installation of the new system is already 40 per cent done, as CS Mbadi has indicated.

It is expected to collapse all the financial management systems used by the government into one that is expected to capture all the data and enable the monitoring of any shortfalls or shortcomings.