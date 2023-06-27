New scheme for boda boda riders promising

President William Ruto has rolled out a programme that should streamline an important public transport sub-sector, the motorcycle taxis, commonly known as boda boda. There is resentment of boda boda due to the riders’ indiscipline and propensity to flout traffic rules and regulations, and rampant deadly recklessness.

Boda boda provide a vital service but also endanger both the riders and their passengers. But it is also a source of employment for youth and income for the owners of the motorcycles. The motorcycles also transport goods and riders can access remote places that are not easy to reach by motor vehicles.

Therefore, the boda boda safety training and insurance plan is a laudable scheme that should help to reorganise the sub-sector so that it can contribute immensely to the growth of rural economies and also ease movement in towns.

However, the government’s Bodaboda Care safety training and empowerment initiative should be implemented meticulously to realise its objectives through involvement of the Transport and Health ministries, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and St John Ambulance.

To set the ball rolling, the government will pay for a year’s health insurance cover for 117,000 boda boda operators after road safety and First Aid training. More riders will be enlisted by the NHIF. A majority of the motorcycles roaming the breadth and width of the country are unlicensed. Therefore, victims of road crashes, as well as the owners of the motorcycle, cannot be compensated.

Riders will be trained in life-saving skills to comply with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) regulations. The scheme will also enable the owners to swap their petrol-powered motorcycles for electric ones.

To benefit from the strength in numbers, operators are being encouraged to join savings and credit societies to also benefit from the Hustler Fund. The electric motorcycles are environmental friendly and also help to save the money spent on petroleum fuel.