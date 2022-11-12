New police chief has urgent work to do

The new Inspector-General of Police, Japhet Koome, has his work clearly cut out for him.

He will have to hit the ground running, as there is already plenty of urgent work to do to enhance security. The public expectations are high, and he needs to move quickly to curb lawlessness and impunity by wayward police officers.

President William Ruto has already instructed the new police chief to end the current spate of muggings, cattle rustling and other cases of insecurity countrywide.

There is no doubt that Mr Koome is up to the task, having served in various capacities and gained valuable expertise and experience.

He has already sent out a stern warning to criminals that their days are numbered. This was his first message on being sworn in on Friday and it was, no doubt, in response to the mounting concern over an upsurge in insecurity in recent days.

There have been complaints about widespread lawlessness in Nairobi, Nakuru, other towns and even the rural areas, with claims that police are on a go-slow following a purge within a special unit that has been accused of criminal actions. City residents have been robbed of money and belongings, including phones, by knife-wielding criminals on Mombasa Road.

The new IG must address the perennial problem of extrajudicial killings. The officers must never take the law into their own hands, but must meticulously investigate crimes and arraign suspects.

He comes into office following disbanding of the Special Services Unit (SSU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and arrest of nine officers over the claims of involvement in the alleged abduction and disappearance of two Indian nationals and their taxi driver.

With more than 30 years’ experience in policing at various levels, he will not have the luxury to sit back.

He must quickly walk the talk. He must have his ears on the ground to curb crime and, most importantly, tackle the rampant corruption in the service.

Effective leadership is seriously needed to clean up the soiled image of the law enforcers.