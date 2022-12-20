New oil terminal project boon for local industry

The new Sh40 billion Kipevu Oil Terminal project is a massive confirmation of the premium attached to this venture in the energy industry. One of its key objectives is to substantially boost storage by rehabilitating the existing oil refinery. It is expected to increase efficiency in offloading oil and help to reduce the cost of fuel.

This expansion is commendable as the increased capacity will enable more fuel to be stored and prevent the disruptive shortages that adversely affect the economy.

The new facility will be crucial for the pipeline that distributes petroleum products in the country and to the landlocked neighbours as it will decongest and curb the delays that result in high demurrage charges. The new terminal is expected to save the Sh2 billion levied by oil carriers for delays at Mombasa port.

According to Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, this is just what is needed to make the country the hub for the petroleum business in the East African region. Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo stand to gain from the greater efficiency and reliability in pushing petroleum products to their markets.

Long overdue

The project is long overdue. What is available was built in 1963 and, with the increasing demand over the years, it can no longer cope. This explains the urgent need for adequate storage to reduce congestion when offloading oil vessels.

However, for an industry that created excitement with the extraction and ferrying to Mombasa of oil from Turkana some years ago, the lull has been quite surprising. Many people would wish to know how that first effort fared. There has been absolutely no update on what became of the crude oil that was ferried to Mombasa Port to be refined overseas.