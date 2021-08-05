New Kenya Power boss already has a full tray

The sudden exit of Kenya Power chief executive Bernard Ngugi opens the lid on the turmoil at this vital State agency that has been hurtling from one crisis to another. Kenya Power was once a vibrant and stable company but was brought down by political interference, greed, theft and incompetence. It’s a pale shadow of its old self.

In the last financial year, it made a Sh3 billion loss despite being a monopoly. It has been pushed to the wall and depends on expensive bank overdrafts to meet its recurrent expenditures and keep afloat. Several initiatives aimed at turning around its fortunes faltered due to deep and vested interests.

The cause of the woes is mismanagement and cronyism, unplanned expansion driven by cheap political showmanship, extraneous interferences, power leakage through theft and non-payment of power bills. Given the huge projects it runs, it has been turned into a veritable cash cow for dubious procurement deals that only benefit “tenderpreneurs”.

Inadequate electricity supply

At the political level, the current administration has used power supply as a campaign tool to woo voters.

In 2015, President Kenyatta launched a major electricity supply campaign dubbed, ‘last mile initiative’, whose objective was to connect at least 70 per cent of household to electricity. There was a lot of hype about it and the President capitalised on that during the 2017 election campaigns. But all that was hot air.

Due to the mess, Kenya Power cannot supply adequate electricity to the citizens. Worst, it has resorted to inflating bills to recoup money to plug its revenue deficits, making electricity unaffordable to ordinary consumer. Power outage has become the norm and services terribly wanting.