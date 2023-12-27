New jab a big boost in the war on malaria

Malaria remains a major national health challenge despite concerted efforts by the government, international organisations and some private entities involved in research and support services.

Kenya has made significant strides towards the elimination of the disease with the implementation of several interventions, more than halving the prevalence in the past decade.

Infections have significantly decreased. Laudable is the launch of a malaria vaccine early in the year and the plan to distribute 18.3 million special nets to households in high-risk areas.

However, the Health ministry is concerned that the uptake of malaria interventions at the community and household levels are under par. Financing needs for malaria prevention, control and elimination are significant, hence the need to fully implement the Kenya Malaria Strategic Plan.

Malaria kills 12,000 Kenyans every year, despite the disease being preventable and treatable. Statistics show that seven out of 10 Kenyans are at risk of malaria infection.

And now, the war against malaria has just got another boost: A vaccine tested in Kenya and several other countries, which the World Health Organisation has prequalified for use, will cost as little as between Sh300 and Sh600.

It becomes the second anti-malaria jab on the global list. During trials, the experts say, the vaccine showed good efficacy, at 66 per cent in the 12 months following the first three doses.

Its prequalification will enhance access to vaccines as a key tool in prevention of malaria in children. The first was approved in July last year.

During clinical trials, they were confirmed to be safe and effective in malaria prevention. With donor support, adequate doses should be supplied for the benefit of children living in malaria-prone areas. The disease poses a major health risk that should never the taken lightly.