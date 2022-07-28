New HIV figures alarming

A new United Nations report on the global fight against HIV is alarming. Under severe threat are the gains made in recent years to stem infections. The Covid-19 pandemic and other crises have slowed down the war on HIV/Aids. Between 2020 and 2021, HIV infections declined by only 3.6 per cent, the smallest annual drop since 2016, according to the UNAids report. Some 1.5 million infections occurred last year, more than a million above the global targets on fighting the virus.

The new infections are a reminder that this health scourge is still present. The UN report acknowledges that Covid-19, monkeypox, and other crises have disrupted health services, increasing HIV vulnerability.

Globally, 38.4 million people were living with HIV in 2021, with 650,000 deaths from Aids-related illnesses. However, the international resources to fight HIV were six per cent lower than in 2010. There is certainly donor fatigue, after fighting the disease for 40 years. At his rate, the goal of ending Aids by 2030, could remain elusive, hence the need to revitalise the global campaign.

HIV/Aids is one of Kenya’s major health challenges, together with malaria, cancer and tuberculosis. Some 1.4 million Kenyans are HIV positive, with a million of them receiving antiretroviral drugs. But due to stigma, many are embarrassed of taking the medicines.

In mid last year, there was a standoff between a major donor, the US Government, and the Ministry of Health over the distribution of a Sh2.1 billion consignment of ARVs. The row that threatened the lives of 1.5 million users was eventually resolved.