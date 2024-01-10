New exam stars welcome

The national examinations have in the recent past taken a beating because of some apparently questionable happenings that have somewhat eroded their credibility. The Education ministry must work harder to restore the esteem with which these tests were always held.

Indeed, the technical hitches experienced by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) have not helped matters. However, quite commendable is the quick response to complaints with explanations and apologies and corrections, where necessary.

The most-exciting development, however, is the emergence of new stars in the just-released 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu revealed a slate of new entrants to the elite club of the traditional academic giants. Some of the newcomers have dislodged schools that have for years topped in the national exams, attracting the attention of new students and their parents. These are the schools for which there is always cutthroat competition to gain Form One admission.

For their excellent performance in the exam, these newcomers seem determined to compete with the top national schools and other giants and they will definitely attract some of the best students. However, the teachers, managers and owners of some of these new champions must work harder to confirm that they were not just a flash in the pan.

One new high performer in western Kenya had all its KCSE exam candidates qualify for university admission. That is a remarkable feat. In eastern Kenya, only one of the 233 candidates in one school failed to meet that threshold. This is laudable. When such performances are genuine, all are happy.

However, in 2022, there were doubts about the results of some stars that had emerged overnight, resulting in calls for a thorough investigation. Experts highlighted the absence of a normal carve in those results.