New digital vehicle number plates will enhance security

The introduction of digital motor vehicle number plates has several major advantages. The most important is, of course, security. It comes at a little price to vehicle owners, hence the murmurs of disquiet.

However, the authorities may have anticipated this and have allowed a flexible period of 18 months within which the new number plates should have been obtained. But the one-time fee of Sh3,000 to secure a motor vehicle whose value ranges from hundreds of thousands to millions of shillings is a small price to pay. Motorcycles will also get new plates, but for Sh750.

The digital system will help to minimise motor vehicle theft as, unlike the manual ones, the new plates are not easy to manipulate. They have classified security features that comply with international standards and are easily read by security cameras, which will help to curb fraud in registration and also car theft using fake plates.

Digitisation will ensure proper records and ease motor vehicle sales and transfers. Part of the government’s efforts to fight unscrupulous importers, the changeover to new plates will help to prevent abuse by criminals and crooked car dealers.

The new system will also help to increase tax collection. It’s expected to earn the government more than Sh14.4 billion. It will enable Kenya Revenue Authority to instantly obtain the personal details of the owner, registration status, engine and chassis numbers and history of previous owners of a vehicle by merely scanning the number plates using a digital device.

To evade tax, some crooks have been exploiting loopholes in the manual system to register multiple vehicles using one entry. Cases of cars bearing similar registration numbers have been flagged after being used by terrorists and other criminals. Some crooks even forge logbooks to secure bank loans and then vanish with the money.