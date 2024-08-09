New CS has a full plate

The new Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen, has his plate full as he takes over the ministry after being sworn in on Thursday, succeeding Ababu Namwamba.

Murkomen must resolve the issues at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) concerning the unending court battles in the federation over governance and elections.

This will ensure that the country avoids another ban from the world football governing body, Fifa, and that the country is strongly on track to co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Uganda and Tanzania.

Another Fifa ban is looming just one year and eight months after Fifa lifted another ban after the High Court in Mombasa barred FKF from managing football affairs in the country last week.

FKF was disbanded in November 2021 over governance issues and replaced with a caretaker committee, a move that saw Fifa ban Kenya in February 2022.

The ban was lifted in November 2022 after the government reinstated the FKF but minus its president Nick Mwendwa, who still had court cases.

The court case could have far reaching ramifications.

It could jeopardise the national women’s under-17 team, Harambee Junior Starlets’ preparations and participation in Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup to be played from October 16 to November 3, this year in the Dominican Republic.

It could also derail Kenya’s preparations to co-host the 2025 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) and 2027 AFCON.

Murkomen must ensure that the ongoing renovations at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium as well as the construction of the Talanta Sports City Stadium are on course.

The Talanta Hela Initiative by Namwamba should be upheld owing to its nobility to build the country's sports from grassroots.

Besides FKF, Murkomen should also focus on streamlining things in most federations have that haven't had elections for ages, like Athletics Kenya and Kenya Cycling Federation.