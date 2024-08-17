New city’s glory soiled

The elevation of Eldoret Town to city status is a laudable achievement that is worth celebrating. This is a mark of the recognition of the growth and development of this urban centre that is famous for nurturing great talents in athletics. Even before its upgrading, Eldoret has been enjoying immense glory as the Home of Champions.

This is in recognition of the world-beating athletes it has nurtured and who live in the town or nearby and all those who train here for major events, including the just-ended Olympics.

On Thursday, President William Ruto presented a charter to the town, granting it the city status that it truly deserves. Eldoret has thus joined the elite group that includes Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru. It is, indeed, a challenge to develop facilities and improve public services to the level expected of towns of a higher calibre.

Unfortunately, the joy of welcoming this brand new city has been watered down by a goof by the officials. While the erection of the statues of some of the world-conquering athletes was an great idea, the execution was extremely poor. Social media has been awash with criticism and ridicule. The statues do not resemble the great stars they were supposed to acknowledge. And they have been rightly denounced as a waste of taxpayers' money. Eldoret City Management has admitted its failure to strictly supervise and ensure quality workmanship in making the statues.

However, the management claims that no public money has been lost as this was a donation. However, it is still a loss of funds the donors intended to be put to good use. It is commendable that the city management rushed to remove the monuments of shame. The lesson from this fiasco is the need for prudent management of public resources.

The people who sanctioned this soiling of the new city's image must be sanctioned. If they cannot deliver value for the resources put at their disposal, they have no business holding those responsible positions.