Nemis revamp will help seal gaps in education

The Ministry of Education is allocated over a quarter of the national Budget owing to its importance in developing human capital through education and training. But over the years, the taxpayer has lost billions of shillings to lack of reliable data at the ministry.

So blatant has been the corruption that rogue officials would receive money for non-existent schools and inflate student enrolment. The crooks mostly target funds for learners’ capitation, school infrastructure or purchase of learning materials.

The Monday launch of the re-engineered National Educational Management Information System (Nemis) seeks to seal such loopholes and offer much more. The ministry deserves accolades for cleaning up the data and weeding out ghost schools and learners. The effort is expected to stem the haemorrhage at the ministry to give the taxpayer value for money.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the system will make it easier for parents to initiate transfers for their children, doing away with the manual process that is cumbersome and often riddled with corruption. Its integration with other agencies across the education sector will also enhance user experience and ease access to crucial information.

Since learners will undertake numerous assessments under the competency-based assessment framework, parents can now easily track their progress as well as their class attendance. With such vital information readily available, stakeholders will be empowered to make critical decisions based on readily available evidence.

The tracking will also eliminate the fake academic certificates headache since it will be easy to trace one’s progress through the different levels of education. Data on private schools learners will also be on Nemis.