Need to invest in golf

The going at the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship that ended yesterday at the Muthaiga Golf Club once again proved tough for Kenyan professional and amateurs with only one of them making the cut on Friday.

Professional Mutahi Kibugu finished with a total of one-under par 283 after he returned a fourth and last round of two-over par 73. Mutahi had gone into the final round of the European Tour event, now known as DP World Tour, on three- under par at the par 71 course.

Kenya was represented by eight professionals and six amateurs in the event that had a prize kitty of US$2 million ( Sh254 million), including veteran Dismas Indiza, who was making his 24th appearance at the event.

Mutahi's younger Njoroge, who is an amateur and was also the only Kenyan to have made the cut last year, had it rough this time around. Professional Samuel Chege was also the only Kenyan to make the cut in 2021, when the event was upgraded to a European Tour event from the Challenge Tour.

The only time a Kenyan came close to winning the Open was back in 1998 when Jacob Okello lost in the play-offs to Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina.

Golf still remains an expensive sport, especially locally, and it is even more challenging given that most of our professionals are former caddies. There is no short cut to this hence our professionals and amateurs need more financing and exposure. The Kibugu siblings have been able to perform well due to their exposure in South Africa where they have played quality events.

Arguably, the regional Safari Tour, that has five events running over three months from November, had kept the professionals busy, but playing among themselves can’t bring out quality.