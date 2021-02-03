NCIC should be fair in fighting hatemongers

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is one of the institutions set up after the post-election violence of 2007 to curb violence and, hence, unify and stabilise the country. It is, therefore, understandable when the commission makes proposals to enhance its capacity to deal with political tension and ethnic rivalries. But that presupposes that the existing relevant law is deficient.

At present, there is a new proposal on the table. The commission is seeking a review of its guiding law to expand its mandate particularly with the purpose of reining in politicians who propagate divisive crusades such as the “hustler versus dynasty” dichotomy. But although the goal may be noble, the timing and the process is questionable.

A review of the law should be directed towards achieving a broader objective. Given the timing, there is no missing the point that this is intended to deal with a section of the political formations. It is easy to construe it as part of a choreographed campaign to settle political differences.

In itself, that is bound to elicit negative feelings and give NCIC’s opponents a reason to demonise and undermine it. Which is not to argue that laws cannot be reviewed, if there is a need for it. But the argument is that a review should not be selective or politically motivated.

As currently constructed, the NCIC has wide-ranging powers, which, if properly exercised, would make a huge difference in eradicating violence and deepening national cohesion.

Yet, since it was established, the commission has not flexed muscle and demonstrated its ability to rein in hate-mongers and other troublemakers. Most of the cases that it has sought to prosecute in the past have ended up collapsing because of weak investigations.

It is not for lack of powers that NCIC is unable to function, but weak application of the existing laws. If there are deficits in the law, then there is justification for amendments.

In which case, the commission should clearly distil the gaps it wants plugged but avoid proposals that target a single group.