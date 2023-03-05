Nationwide blackout call to revamp power utility

Saturday’s countrywide power blackout that lasted several hours in some places is a huge indictment of the performance of Kenya Power, the country’s sole electricity distributor.

It was a massive disappointment for consumers, especially industries, which had to switch on their backup or, for those without one, switch off the systems and waste time waiting for the restoration of power.

Businesses are counting losses following the power failure, which must have been disastrous for many. Households suffered, too, with residents staying in the dark or turning to candles and lanterns or, if lucky, solar backup. For many households, mostly in the urban centres, food in the refrigerators must have gone bad as the outage lasted late into the night.

Although it enjoys a near-total monopoly, Kenya Power has been notoriously inefficient, largely frustrating its commercial and domestic consumers, as electricity is a matter of life and death. This is just one of the frequent power failures.

A blackout is also a security matter as the darkness provides perfect cover for criminals to strike. This is common in the towns and also the fast-growing rural urban centres. During this extended blackout, there were definitely numerous criminal incidents recorded by the police, which they will follow up and, hopefully, arrest and arraign the culprits.

Commendable, though, is that power supply was eventually restored, although many may already have been sound asleep. However, the power utility must do a bit more to ensure reliable supply.

Power failures should not be as frequent as they have been in the recent past and it must not take that long to restore supply. A long-lasting solution is required, though. Indeed, the general feeling is that Kenya Power should be stripped of the monopoly it enjoys by opening up electricity distribution to, especially, private sector players.