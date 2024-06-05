Fix ailing health sector to ease Kenyans’ agony





Access to affordable quality healthcare is a right that every Kenyan is entitled to but which remains elusive due to lack of funds. The universal health coverage (UHC) is an idea the authorities have just been toying around with.

Since he took office well over a year ago, President William Ruto has given assurances on healthcare. His footprint is evident in the ongoing setting up of the Social Health Insurance Fund (Shif). It is expected to deliver where its predecessor, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which was perennially riddled with mismanagement and corruption issues, failed.

There is an acute shortage of essential medicines and key vaccines in public hospitals and health centres countrywide. It is very depressing that there is no HIV medication for children, as well as painkillers, antidepressants and antibiotics in these facilities on which the majority of Kenyans rely for their medical care. Critically ill patients lack life-saving drugs and treatment.

Ironically, this comes at a time when services are being restored following the end of a doctors’ strike that lasted more than 50 days. The medics may be back but they do not have what they need to save lives. Medicines needed for life-saving surgeries are also missing. While some patients who could have been saved had the doctors been at work ended up dying, the medics are now present but helpless.

All 47 counties ran out of drugs after Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) withheld supplies over a Sh3 billion debt. Also owed huge debts are international health organisations such as Global Alliance for Vaccines and immunisation (Gavi) and Unicef.

The assurance by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha now says the hitch has been resolved and some drugs been imported while others are expected soon is welcome. However, the ailing health sector is a mockery of a nation where leaders routinely blow huge funds on foreign and domestic travel for their own convenience when patients are dying because there are no medicines in the taxpayer-funded public hospitals.