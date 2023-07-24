Nairobi school feeding scheme great initiative

The affordable school feeding programme by the Nairobi City County is an initiative that is bound to have a major impact if sustained. If comes as a huge relief, especially for the low-income earners in the capital city’s informal settlements, who struggle to pay school fees for their children and cannot cater for their lunches.

One of the most fascinating things about this potentially transformative programme is the pricing of meals. Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration has come up with a heavily subsidised lunch scheme for schoolchildren.

It is highly unlikely that there is a parent who cannot afford to pay Sh5 for their child to get a meal to chase away hunger pangs and enjoy learning. For what has been dubbed ‘Dishi na County’, parents will only pay Sh325 for a 13-week school term.

This is how the city plans to use its share of the Sh4.9 billion allocated for the national schools feeding programme. The city county has entered into a pact with the Education ministry to jointly contribute for the feeding programme for pre-primary, primary and junior secondary learners in the public schools. Each will contribute Sh1.2 billion. And it is worth every cent.

Donors are also keen to support the initiative, which will benefit more than 250,000 learners. The school meals cost Sh45 per day but parents will pay only Sh5, the county Sh25 per child and the Children Investment Foundation Fund Sh15.

The benefits are already evident. The enrolment rate in the 10 pilot schools has shot up by 150 per cent. This programme is also creating jobs along the value chain. Some 10 kitchens are being constructed at a cost of Sh500 million to serve the city’s 17 constituencies.

This venture is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs in those kitchens and opportunities for suppliers, traders and distributors and also benefiting the growers of food crops.

There have been school feeding programmes in the arid and semi-arid areas but the need is also acutely felt in Nairobi and the other cities, towns and rural areas.