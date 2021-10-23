Nairobi deserves better leadership at City Hall

What you need to know:

  • It has been a long wait for the city that suffered the ignominy of a cantankerous and rudderless Governor Mike Sonko.
  • The entry of Ms Kananu into the county’s top leadership was itself vexed and a subject for another debate.

The Court of Appeal has cleared the impasse over Nairobi County’s leadership. The court dismissed attempts by former governor Mike Sonko to block Deputy Governor Anne Kananu from ascending to the top position, paving the way for the swearing-in of a substantive county chief executive.

