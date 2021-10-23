Nairobi deserves better leadership at City Hall

The Court of Appeal has cleared the impasse over Nairobi County’s leadership. The court dismissed attempts by former governor Mike Sonko to block Deputy Governor Anne Kananu from ascending to the top position, paving the way for the swearing-in of a substantive county chief executive.

It has been a long wait for the city that suffered the ignominy of a cantankerous and rudderless governor Sonko and who, upon impeachment, created numerous obstacles to block his replacement. The entry of Ms Kananu into the county’s top leadership was itself vexed and a subject for another debate.

However, the focus now shifts to reorganisation and stabilisation of leadership at City Hall. First, is to fix the politics of the city. At the political and executive level, the county needs proper leaders with legitimacy to deliver on their mandate. To this end, the roles of the county government and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services must be clarified to avoid clash and duplication.

Second, streamlining operations to guarantee effective service delivery. Precisely, the government established the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to take over functions that essentially belong to the county government. The reason was that the county government under Governor Sonko had lost direction and could not manage the city. Whereas the agency has made some remarkable steps, services are still appalling.

Third, Nairobi residents must learn from the debacle of the last election. Never again should the electorate, and more so residents of a capital city, be blindfolded by selfish party politics and make the terrible mistake of electing leaders with competence and integrity questions. City residents deserve better leadership and the burden is on voters to make right choices.