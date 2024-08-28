Nail Sacco fraudsters

The majority of Kenyans are an honest lot that works so hard every day to make ends meet. However, there are crooked fellows, who have no scruples about reaping where they have not sown.

To make any savings, many people in salaried employment, businesspeople or traders, deny themselves to put aside some of their earnings for a rainy day. They do this through the co-operative savings and credit societies (Saccos), which are the source of affordable loans for development and other needs.

Despite recent commendable efforts to curb corruption in the cooperatives sector, some crooks, including society officials, have been dipping their fingers in the till.

The revelation that 100,000 teachers have lost Sh15 billion through fraudulent schemes by crooked officials is shocking but not surprising at all. There is a need for greater inspection and monitoring to ensure that officials of co-operative societies do not take advantage of their insider knowledge to rip off savers.

Fraudulent withdrawals

Sadly, the suspects in this racket are walking free as an investigation has stalled for three years.

The Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) should by now have got to the bottom of the fraud in the Metropolitan National Sacco, which has sunk from a giant into financial distress. The once-vibrant Sacco now has only 10,000 members, the others having withdrawn from it in protest.

It is, however, commendable that an audit by the State Department for Co-operatives and the Sacco Societies and Regulatory Authority (Sasra) has exposed how senior Sacco officials engaged in conflict of interest, cooked books and made fraudulent withdrawals. To hoodwink investors, they secretly took bank loans to pay “dividends”.