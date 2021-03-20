Nail Covid funds thieves

Nearly 30 counties are under scrutiny over the theft of Covid-19 funds in an apparently callous scheme that shames the grassroots leaders.

These devolved units have often been lauded as the best means through which to effectively mobilise resources for development. However, the same counties have gained notoriety for the misappropriation of resources meant for grassroots development.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu wants 27 counties investigated for the theft of Covid-19 funds. This health scourge, which is the worst global pandemic in over a century since the Spanish Influenza, has literally brought the whole world down on its knees.

The economy has been battered for over a year, with huge job losses arising from a vast economic downturn. With infections and deaths rising during what has been described as “the third wave”, it is hard to imagine that some officials are only interested in what they will personally gain from shady deals.

The theft of Covid-19 funds simply means that people who urgently need the interventions to curb the spread of the deadly virus are denied that assistance, exposing them to grave danger.

Cartels

This has largely been possible because health is a devolved function, justifying the release of substantive resources to the counties, only to be stolen by cartels colluding with crooked insiders.

A special audit on the use of funds has found that counties flouted procurement procedures and misappropriated funds meant for the campaign against the disease. Nothing could be more callous than this, considering the huge burden that the disease has thrust on individuals, families, communities and the country as a whole.

Some counties issued quotations to non-prequalified bidders or made questionable expenditures, while others procured medical supplies irregularly.