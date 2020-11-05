Mutyambai’s curfew stipulations are scary

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has made an undertaking to enforce the Covid-19 containment measures announced by President Kenyatta this week.

That is in order. Rising cases of coronavirus infections in the past one month resulting from brazen breaches of health protocols must be contained to avoid disaster.

However, we are alarmed at some of the announcements made by Mr Mutyambai. First, the declaration that those caught flouting the rules will be fined Sh20,000 on the spot is scary and raises legal issues.

Although the Public Health Act has created rules on Covid-19 containment measures and imposes a penalty of Sh20,000 on those breaking the protocols, it is not the province of the police to impose the fines. How will the fines be accounted for?

More worrying, however, is that this will create a perfect opportunity for police to extort and fleece money from the hapless public.

Second, the IG announcement of cancelling licences of motorists found operating outside the curfew hours is contestable. What powers does the police or National Transport Safety Authority have to revoke licences?

Third, questions also arise about the way the police officers intend to handle the culprits. This stems from the past experience when they used excessive force to stop movement after curfew hours.

Arresting people may be the logical thing to do, but that is fraught with perils. For example, where do you take them, considering that most police cells are congested and are themselves potential hubs for coronavirus infections?

Police and other responsible agencies have a duty to enforce the health protocols, but they have to do so within the law. Extrajudicial and punitive actions are unacceptable. Similarly, the public must obey the rules with or without the police. Stemming coronavirus infections is a collective responsibility.