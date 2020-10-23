Mulee work cut out for him

Newly appointed Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee’s work is cut out for him. On Wednesday, the Football Kenya Federation appointed the veteran coach as the head of the national football team’s technical bench for the fifth time, just a day after his predecessor Francis Kimanzi was fired.

When FKF president Nicholas Mwendwa paraded the 52-year-old coach before the media, questions were raised over the manner in which Kimanzi was sacked at a time Kenya is striving to qualify for international competitions.

The high turnover of coaches in the national team is worrying. Mulee becomes the team’s sixth coach in the past five years. The others were Bobby Williamson, Stanley Okumbi, Paul Put, Sebastian Migne, and Kimanzi. This high turnover of coaches is not good for the team’s stability.

Mulee, who guided Kenya to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, returns to the team for the fifth time in 17 years. His immediate task is to guide Kenya in the qualifiers of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where Harambee Stars are drawn in Group “G” with Egypt, Comoros and Togo.

Kenya, who have so far posted identical 1-1 draws with Egypt and Togo, face Comoros on November 9 in Nairobi and travel to the Indian Ocean island nation for the return leg on November 17.

The team is scheduled to play Egypt and Togo in return leg matches on March 22 and March 30 next year. The top two teams from the group will join others from the remaining 11 groups in the biennial continental championship in January 2022 in Cameroon.

Harambee Stars also have the African qualifiers for 2022 Fifa World Cup to honour, starting March 31 next year. Kenya is in Group “E” alongside Mali, Uganda and Rwanda.

Coach Mulee must urgently get down to work and strategise for the fixtures ahead. The two competitions need proper planning, stability and harmony in the team that can only be realised when the federation, the team’s technical bench and players work in harmony.

Mwendwa, who has been re-elected for a second term as FKF president, must bring all on board for the benefit of Kenyan football.