Mr President, act on Kenya Power now

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • That a web of reckless corruption has flourished all these years within Kenya Power is public knowledge.
  • Kenya Power’s critical and strategic role in the provision of reliable and sustainable electricity cannot be gainsaid.


There comes a time when tough decisions have to be made. For Kenya Power, the electricity utility, that time is now. President Kenyatta must peg his nose and finish the clean-up job he started. That a web of reckless corruption has flourished all these years within Kenya Power is public knowledge. That the wrong-doers escape with barely a slap on the wrist is also known.

