Mr President, act on Kenya Power now

There comes a time when tough decisions have to be made. For Kenya Power, the electricity utility, that time is now. President Kenyatta must peg his nose and finish the clean-up job he started. That a web of reckless corruption has flourished all these years within Kenya Power is public knowledge. That the wrong-doers escape with barely a slap on the wrist is also known.

In the year ended July 2021, Kenya Power reported a net profit of Sh1.49 billion from a loss of Sh939 million registered in the same period last year. This happened with only minimal intervention — an indicator that, despite its troubled management, the structural fundamentals of the company are still solid. Though fragile, broke and upsettingly corrupt, Kenya Power is not broken yet and can be salvaged.

As a major driver of our economy, Kenya Power’s critical and strategic role in the provision of reliable and sustainable electricity cannot be gainsaid. Its survival determines this country’s economic competitiveness, growth, inflation, and the general welfare of wananchi. As such, it cannot be left in the hands of looters who have for ages tightened their grip on our grid with their greed.

And to maintain this greed, the power tariffs reached new heights and the debts soared to Sh118. 73 billion as at end of last June. Of these, Sh65.96 billion is a commercial debt while Sh53.26 billion is on-lent loans.

First, the Ngumi Task Force must end its pussy-footing and make public its unredacted report so that Kenyans can see the beneficial owners of independent power producers (IPPs). If they are doing honest business, why is the government concealing their identity?

Structural problems

Secondly, President Kenyatta must light a fire under the Fred Matiangi-led Cabinet sub-committee on Kenya Power and in turn Dr Matiangi’s multi-agency team that comprises the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) and other investigative agencies.

They should be given clear and immediate KPIs to oversee the development of a radical turn-around strategy and conduct thorough and professional investigations into the theft of electricity by mega-consumers, especially manufacturers, and to have the thieves first pay for what they have stolen and then face prosecution alongside those who may have colluded with them.

Kenya Power’s ridiculous procurement practices and shady transaction should be also be probed with a view to taking legal, administrative and restitutive measures.

Thirdly, there should be a cap on the amount of power that should come from IPPs as well as a strategy to wean the country of this much-abused method of supplying power.

Fourth, many retail consumers have been slapped with hefty power bills and extorted to pay. Now that Kenya Power agrees that there were structural problems in the billings, and that some consumers were wrongly billed, they should give credits to all those who were overcharged as they hunt for those who stole power.

Sh10b dead stock

Fifth, the fact that no decisive action has been taken against presidential appointees — such as Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary — when they have failed the country at Kenya Power does not demonstrate resolve. Transferring such officers to new dockets is disturbing.

Sixth, it has emerged that Kenya Power has Sh10 billion dead stock, which underlines the messy procurement programmes that were carried out within the entity. These include cables, meters and transformers that could either be obsolete, substandard or overpriced. Forensic investigations into this large inventory should be conducted, the report made public those who facilitated the irrational supply be surcharged.

Finally, the country must focus on KenGen and eliminate all the middle men and cartels in the power sector. Why can’t KenGen and the geothermal entity simply sell power to Kenya Power? Why can’t Kenya Power procure directly from the world’s largest and most reputable manufacturers? Why can’t the firm manufacture simple things like transformers?

Where has Parliament’s Committee on Energy been? On an all-expenses-paid holiday?