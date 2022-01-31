MPs wrong on committee

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called a special sitting for MPs to find common ground on the reconstitution of the House Business Committee (HBC), which controls parliamentary activities.

MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress chief Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula used their ‘tyranny of numbers’ to shoot down a similar motion last week over partisan interests. Their move plunged the sixth and last session of the 12th Parliament into uncertainty as parties bicker over committee slots at a time the national attention is on the August 9 general election.

The opponents want certain names dropped from the HSC and are willing to go any lengths, even plunging the country into a financial and constitutional crisis, to reach their goal. That is unfortunate. While every party has the right to protect its interests in and out of the House, the HBC is so important that Parliament cannot sit to transact its business until it is fully constituted. Sobriety is key in this matter.

The Budget, which is required to be passed by next month to finance the August elections, cannot be considered until the committee is formed. The opposing MPs are cognizant of this fact.

Sadly, the selfish action of these legislators means the House cannot pass the Budget and Appropriations Committee report on the 2021 Budget Policy Statement (BPS). The BPS projects the government to spend Sh3.31 trillion in the 2022/23 financial year.

At stake are critical services for millions of vulnerable Kenyans, such as the purchase of drugs, allocations to the 47 devolved units and other development projects. Unless the committee is reconstituted, the country faces an uncertain future.