MPs wrong on committee

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The Budget, which is required to be passed by next month to finance the August elections, cannot be considered until the committee is formed.
  • At stake are critical services for millions of Kenyans, such as purchase of drugs, allocations to the 47 devolved units and other development projects.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called a special sitting for MPs to find common ground on the reconstitution of the House Business Committee (HBC), which controls parliamentary activities.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.