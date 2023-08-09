MPs must speak in House

The key mandate of Members of Parliament is to make laws while articulating the interests of the people they represent in the august House. Therefore, the National Assembly is their duty station, where they are expected to fully participate in the proceedings in the chamber and also the committees.

An MPs’ performance is, therefore, naturally judged based on their contributions to debates, which are recorded verbatim in The Hansard. This is how their legacies are built and aptly captured.

It not possible for all to go to Parliament; that job is left to the several hundred elected and nominated representatives of the people. It is, therefore, shocking to hear that some of the MPs elected in the August 9, 2022 general election have never uttered a word in the chamber. Yet they are reluctant or unable to do their job despite having campaigned so hard for it.

There are 15 MPs who have never spoken in Parliament. Of course, they take part in religious meetings, public rallies and press conferences but in Parliament their silence is deafening. Eight of them have never made their maiden speeches on the Floor of the House as per the cherished parliamentary tradition. Some extended their silent spell from the last Parliament and earlier. Pressing issues such as the high cost of living and insecurity should have forced them to say something.

Granted, they are involved in other initiatives, such as mobilising resources for development. However, they cannot shun their vital legislative role. The voters deserve an explanation from those whose voices are yet to be heard in Parliament.