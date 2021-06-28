MPs must earn their keep by debating in Parliament

The role of MPs is to represent the interests of the citizens in Parliament. Representation involves articulation and resolution of issues that affect the people, determining resource allocation and playing oversight in the use of public funds. Effective representation, therefore, requires robust participation in legislation and deliberations in the House.

A new report by a lobby on the performance of MPs provides sobering analysis: Some 34 MPs have not spoken in Parliament since they were elected four years ago. However, they have earned all their monies for the entire period. Among them are 31 members of the National Assembly and three senators. This should worry voters.

Largely based on MPs’ performance on the Floor of House, the report provides indicators for determining whether or not the legislators are fulfilling their responsibilities. Which is not to discount the fact that MPs also work through committees, where key decisions are made before being presented in the full House for approval.

Public statements

Debates in Parliament are critical for decision-making. The public expects each and every MP to participate at any given time on the deliberations in the House. This is because the MPs have delegated powers conferred upon them by the voters.

It is not acceptable for an MP to appear in Parliament for four years but fail to contribute to any debate. They are paid for attending parliamentary sittings not to just sit but contribute ideas and check the Executive. Failing to do so is a betrayal of the voter and a disservice to the country.

Paradoxically, some of these MPs who don’t speak in Parliament are vocal at political rallies, funerals and other public gatherings. Some are also notorious for uttering stinging public statements. Clearly, they don’t deserve a seat in the august House.