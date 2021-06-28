MPs must earn their keep by debating in Parliament

  • Effective representation, therefore, requires robust participation in legislation and deliberations in the House.

The role of MPs is to represent the interests of the citizens in Parliament. Representation involves articulation and resolution of issues that affect the people, determining resource allocation and playing oversight in the use of public funds. Effective representation, therefore, requires robust participation in legislation and deliberations in the House.

