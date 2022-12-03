MPs have no role in handling public funds

There has been a lot of excitement, especially among the political class, since new Attorney-General Justin Muturi appeared to pave the way for the full return of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The government’s chief adviser clarified that what is currently in place is the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and not CDF, which the Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional.

The turn of events is hardly surprising. The allocation of funds for national development through the Fund has been a powerful tool in the hands of the MPs. They have initiated numerous development projects, kept their voters happy and rivals at bay. In fact, those who have used the funds well have proved invincible at the ballot.

AG Muturi’s opinion has been interpreted as a huge win for the MPs, okaying the disbursement of Sh44 billion directly into their control, with the first tranche to be released on December 9. The Supreme Court had ruled that the CDF Act of 2013, before its amendment to the NG-CDF, was unconstitutional as it violated the principle of separation of powers.

The bone of contention is the MPs’ direct role in the management of the fund. Through it, some have rewarded their cronies and kin with tenders. It is certainly this selfish desire that makes the lawmakers more interested in it than in their core business of legislation, representation and oversight. As controllers of government funds, these politicians have usurped a key role of the Executive, which they should ideally be monitoring.

They should not be allowed to bend the law to allow the unconstitutional execution of this mandate, and mostly for their own benefit. After all, some of them are suspected to have dummy companies or cronies who directly benefit from projects in their constituencies using these funds.