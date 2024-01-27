MPs are to blame for shoddy schools projects

Massive resources are being channelled through the constituencies to enable the development of school facilities to ease learning for millions of students.

In many places, the funds have been put to good use. There are many striking structures, some of them modern storey buildings put up to ease congestion in primary and secondary schools.

The main vehicle being used is the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF). The NG-CDF board plays a key role by not just disbursing, but also monitoring the spending of the monies by the constituencies.

It is, therefore, shocking that in some constituencies, shoddy work is going on and will have to be redone, wasting resources that would have made a huge difference.

An inspection visit to some constituencies has revealed that some projects were implemented without the board’s approval.

A technical team sent to investigate possible diversion of funds and the structural soundness of some of the buildings came up with shocking revelations. Some newly completed classrooms have leaking roofs, weak beams and shaky staircases, and, therefore, pose potential danger to students and their teachers should they be occupied.

The experts have demanded that a building constructed in one of the schools be demolished. Taxpayers are the losers when these shoddily constructed buildings in schools are demolished.

Some of the collapsed structures that have gobbled up NG-CDF millions have put the MPs on the spot. After all, they are the patrons of these projects and it does not matter whether they themselves have the technical knowledge and expertise. They are the team leaders, who must ensure that the projects in their constituencies are constructed to the highest standards possible.

Nothing prevents the MPs from seeking the support of the abundant expertise in the public and private sectors.