Move to vet aspirants’ academic papers good

The new plan by the electoral commission to streamline vetting of qualifications of candidates seeking political seats is remarkable. In this respect, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has entered into a partnership with the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) to verify the academic certificates of candidates seeking seats in Parliament and county assemblies in a bid to weed out those with fake credentials.

Among the requirements for leadership imposed by the Constitution is merit, suitability, competence and integrity. The electoral law prescribes minimum qualification for parliamentary and county assembly seats.

Underpinning this is the fact that a public officer must have a high level of education so as to be able to confront socioeconomic and political issues and provide solutions to them. In the age of information technology, leadership also requires global knowledge.

Yet the vetting is porous. Some people have managed to sneak their way through the system without the requisite knowledge and skills and, indeed, proved totally incapable of carrying out their legislative roles. They cannot comprehend issues, articulate their views and critique where necessary. This must stop; hence the need for thorough scrutiny of contestants.

However, the problem is not only those who fake their way; IEBC is also culpable. For, how come IEBC has been approving the nomination of candidates with dubious papers, even those known not to have gone beyond primary school?

Several unqualified individuals have been cleared to contest simply because of political patronage. But as it is wont to happen, most of them are crude, morally depraved and incorrigible.

Therefore, beyond checking the academic qualifications, IEBC has to crack the whip; enforce the law and weed out the dimwits. With the backing of KNQA, it will have solid justification to nullify nominations of those without suitable qualifications. And the Judiciary should also support this.

Ultimately, the electoral process must be cleaned up. A country that seeks to enter the ranks of the newly industrialised nations requires credible leadership.