Move fast to clean up the mess at Kenya Power

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Investigative agencies should move with speed and get to the bottom of the rot at this monopoly.
  • Politicians and influential individuals have turned the firm into a cash cow.

The government’s decision to conduct direct supervision of Kenya Power is timely. However, it has to institute quick and drastic measures to return the company to normalcy. Investigative agencies should move with speed and get to the bottom of the rot at this monopoly that has been plagued by looting, wastage and mismanagement.

