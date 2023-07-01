Mourning an iconic scholar Prof Micere Mugo

The death last Friday of Prof Micere Mugo at the age of 80 has robbed the country of one of its iconic scholars.

The author, poet and playwright penned her way into greatness with many works, including her collaboration with top novelist Ngugi wa Thiong’o on a play titled, The Trial of Dedan Kimathi, on the Mau Mau hero and freedom fighter.

Prof Mugo, who passed away in the United States after a long illness, was an avid campaigner for freedom and social justice, who in 2022, was honoured in Kenya with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Defenders Coalition and the Working Group on Human Rights Defenders.

She was among the intellectuals and other Kenyans who fought against single-party dictatorship from the late 1970s into the 1980s, ending up in exile first in Zimbabwe and later in the US.

The literary intellectual was a heroine and one of the country’s brilliant minds, and a trail-blazing feminist and Pan-Africanist. She was one of the first women to be appointed dean of an academic faculty in Kenya.

Prof Mugo served briefly as the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Nairobi. She had earlier served as the chairperson of the Department of Literature.



As her family and compatriots mourn her death, they will cherish the fact that she was also rated among 100 personalities who greatly influenced the country in the 20th century. For her Human rights activism, she was branded a dangerous firebrand and stripped of Kenyan citizenship and had to take up Zimbabwean nationality.

She won the Distinguished Africanist and Nelson Mandela Leadership awards, a great feat by someone ostracised by her own country for her outspoken denunciation of oppressive rule.

Her death has left collective pain in the country and internationally.