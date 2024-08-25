More wins at Paralympics

The 17th edition of the Paralympic Games gets underway on Wednesday with the opening ceremony in Paris, France. Just like the just-concluded Olympic Games in the French capital, the opening ceremony will take place outside the confines of a traditional stadium.

The iconic Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées will stage the groundbreaking celebrations in the heart of Paris starting at 9pm Kenyan time, with Kenya represented by 14 athletes and 11 guides.

Coming on the backdrop of an inspiring showing by Kenya at the Olympics, there is hope that the para-athletes sustain the momentum, with good results that will surpass the lukewarm show at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Kenya collected one medal, bronze, through Nancy Chelangat in the 1500m T11, marking the first time the country failed to win a gold medal since the 1988 Seoul Paralympics.

Cash rewards

At the Olympics, Kenya collected 11 medals — four gold, two silver and five bronze — with Beatrice Chebet claiming an unprecedented double in 10000m and 5000m as Faith Kipyegon sealed a historic hat-trick in 1500m.

We believe the Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, have prepared the team well by virtue of having the team going in residential training early.

The team that has athletes from five disciplines — athletics, rowing, cycling, powerlifting and taekwondo — had three weeks residential training in Nandi, Nairobi and Kiambu counties. We also hope that KNPC and the ministry have already started planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Games where the country needs to have more athletes qualifying.