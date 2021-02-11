More cash to counties is good but improve usage

The government has finally committed to raising budgetary allocation to counties in the next financial year in line with the pledge made by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year.

In this respect, the counties will receive Sh370 billion in equitable share allocation, up from the Sh316 billion in the current financial year.

Last year, there was a stalemate between the National Assembly and the Senate over the allocation to the counties, which delayed disbursement of cash and paralysed their operations.

This compelled the President to intervene, with the promise that the counties should take the Sh316 billion that had been allocated by the National Treasury but on the understanding that it would be increased this time round.

Funding of the counties remain a vexed matter. On paper, they should be allocated at least 15 per cent of the latest audited national revenues. However, the challenge is that the audits take long and, therefore, the baseline used for determining allocation are old and do not represent current realities. The import of this is that the counties do not get the allocation they rightly deserve.

Revenue deficits

Secondly, disbursement of cash is always delayed — itself a consequence of the revenue deficits facing the national government. Delays in funding undermines service delivery.

But there are two other dimensions. Counties have not been able to generate own money to meet their expenditures.

Besides subvention from the National Treasury, it is expected that counties should raise revenues by harnessing the local resources and collecting levies.

It is not lost on anyone that the counties’ revenue collections have been significantly diminished compared to what used to happen under the defunct local authorities.

The other issue is usage of funds. In the first place, some counties are not able to use all the cash allocated to them. Besides, corruption and wastefulness are rampant among the devolved governance units.

The enhanced capitation to the counties is encouraging but the conversation should shift to sustainable financing and proper utilisation of the funds.