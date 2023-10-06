Monetise volleyball league

The crowning of Kenya Prisons Service and KCB as new winners of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League men and women’s leagues respectively on Wednesday night at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena brought the curtain down on the 2022/23 season.

Kenya Prisons men’s team ended General Service Unit’s seven-year reign, winning 3-2 sets in the decisive play-off match to reclaim the title the team last won in 2016. Kenya Ports Authority finished second followed by GSU.

On the other hand, KCB recaptured the women’s title, which they last won 15 years ago, dethroning Kenya Pipeline 3-1 sets, as Kenya Prisons again finished third.

But poor timing of the season-ending play-offs denied most fans an opportunity to watch the games. That only a handful of fans attended the play-offs played in mid-week should serve as a wake-up call to the new KVF office led by veteran Charles Nyaberi.

Mr Nyaberi and his team should align the league’s schedule with the international volleyball calendar that ends in May. This will ensure league matches do not overlap into the next season.

Teams need a predictable calendar for planning purposes. It also makes it easier for the federation to market the league as a product to potential sponsors or partners.

Holding the play-off matches mid-week denied fans and potential sponsors an opportunity of watching the teams in action.