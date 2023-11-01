Mission to Haiti tricky

The Executive has finally written to both the Senate and the National Assembly seeking approval to send 1,000 Kenyan police officers on a peace mission to Haiti.

President William Ruto wants the deployment of the officers to the Multi-National Security for Haiti, but after complying with the constitutional requirement.

It is an important but potentially deadly mission to the conflict-ridden Caribbean nation. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has approved the assignment to restore peace and stability in Haiti, which has been in the grip of rival armed gangs since the July 2021 assassination of its president.

The United States has pledged $100 million to support the security mission and lauded Kenya for taking the lead.

By sending the National Police Service (NPS) officers, our country will be performing its part in a global campaign under the UN. But there is a hitch: The High Court has issued orders temporarily halting the planned deployment of the Kenyan officers to Haiti pending the hearing of three petitions against it. The orders remain in force until November 9, when the hearing is scheduled.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi have issued different deadlines to deliberate on the matter. The National Security Council (NSC) has already given its nod to the mission.

According to the two Speakers, the NSC resolution to approve the proposed deployment to Kenyan police officers is in line with Article 240 (8) (a) of the Constitution.

However, this matter raises the question of separation of powers. It is an issue that involves the three arms of the government—Executive, Judiciary and Legislature.