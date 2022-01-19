Missed WHO Covid jab targets grave challenge

Editorial

  • The reluctance by many Kenyans to go for the jab, despite the availability of vaccines is a major setback.
  • Even before we talk of booster shots it is important that the people are encouraged to go for their full vaccination.

The Covid-19 cases burden is not easing much despite the spirited efforts by the health authorities to fight the pandemic. One of the biggest challenges is the poor vaccine uptake, which is way below the target of 40 per cent of adults set by the World Health Organisation. 

