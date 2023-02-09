Mind welfare of elderly

Cases of elderly people facing starvation and others living in dilapidated shacks, on the streets, in forests or in other insalubrious environs have been on the rise recently.

It is sad that some of these senior citizens have been abandoned by their daughters, sons and other people whom they spent their productive days and financial resources bringing up and educating.

Worse, some of the older people have to work on other people’s farms for a pittance to support their grandchildren, especially in growing cases where many young people’s lives have been drowned in illicit liquor.

More saddening is that many of the aged doing odd jobs well past their prime also have to contend with ailments such as arthritis and diabetes.

There have been issues of poor coverage and painful delays in the disbursement of stipends in the Inua Jamii cash transfer plan for people aged 60 and above. The programme does not cater for such essentials as basic healthcare, particularly the ever-increasing cost of medication for chronic diseases.

Official data show the number of the aged has grown from 1.9 million in 2009 to 2.7 million in 2019. This rapid growth, coupled with the fact that most Kenyans have no pension plan, shows that cases of neglected ageing people are likely to continue their upward trajectory.

The government should enhance the Inua Jamii scheme by adding a health component and increasing the Sh2,000 monthly stipend the elderly receive, besides ensuring that it automatically covers anyone over 60 without discrimination.