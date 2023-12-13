Mind unhappy ‘hustlers’

A new poll that says Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters are the Kenyans most disillusioned with the state of affairs in the country today is a painful truth. The euphoria that greeted the election of President William Ruto just over a year ago is gone.

There is disappointment since the promises he gave in the run-up to the August 9, 2022 general election are largely unfulfilled. Instead, the coalition’s supporters and other Kenyans are grappling with the sharply rising cost of living, high fuel prices and harsh taxes.

The Tifa Research survey found that the supporters are more disappointed with the government’s performance than anybody else. They believe it has performed poorly in tackling the cost of living, creating jobs and fighting corruption. Hardly surprising, since reducing the cost of living was a key pledge.

President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua rode to power promising supporters, then proudly referred to as “hustlers”, that their tribulations would end as soon as he “put down his Bible” after being sworn-in. Today, there is little evidence of “hustlers” enjoying success. But it is not only supporters of the coalition who are disappointed; 84 per cent of Kenyans believe the economy has deteriorated over the past year.

In his Jamhuri Day speech, the President acknowledged that his harsh economic policies have made life difficult for Kenyans but remained upbeat that their painful sacrifices would yield comfort soon. The trouble with this is that many Kenyans are convinced the leadership thrives on lies. They do not believe that things will get better soon.