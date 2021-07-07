Mind police mental health

By the very nature of the tough job they do daily, police officers and other security personnel need a lot of support to stay sane and discharge their duties properly. These people, whom everybody expects to put their own lives at risk to protect them and their property, are as human as any other person.

It is commendable that the National Police Service (NPS) takes this challenge seriously and has rolled out counselling programmes to help the officers to cope with their traumatic challenges in the line of duty.

According to the NPS Director of Chaplaincy, Counselling and Psychological Support, Dr Vincent Makokha, 67 out of 101 police officers were recently diagnosed with mental health problems and put on treatment in Nairobi. Some 34 of them have since been discharged from hospital but that does not mean they have been healed. They will return to the same work environment that triggered the mental conditions.

As has been pointed out numerous times, inadequate housing and poor pay make the lives of these officers much more difficult. These issues are at the core of the police reforms that are a little sluggish.

The biggest mental challenge, experts say, is the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from the nature of their work, which exposes the officers to death and other horrific incidents. It is laudable that police are meeting to brainstorm on how to tackle mental health challenges in the service.

An increasing number of incidents in which officers have killed their colleagues, spouses and other people before turning the gun on themselves point to this mental health challenge. Research has found that police officers are at a higher risk of committing suicide than any other profession. This is directly linked to poor mental health.