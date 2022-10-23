Mind our sports people

The nation is mourning one of its most decorated boxers, Philip “Nakamaya” Waruinge, who died at 77 in Nakuru on Mashujaa Day eve.

Perhaps Waruinge, who made his Olympic debut at the 1964 Tokyo Games at 19, is ranked just below legendary Robert Wangila, the first African to win an Olympic title—at the 1988 Seoul Games.

Waruinge was the first Kenyan Olympic boxing medallist. He won a silver medal at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games and a bronze in Mexico City in 1968.

The only Kenyan boxer to compete at three Olympics, he also won the 1966 Kingston and 1970 Edinburgh Commonwealth Games featherweight titles.

But as the nation celebrates the boxing icon who registered 14 wins, three losses and a draw since turning professional in 1973, his death once again brought to the fore the plight of our celebrated sports stars.

It revived the debate on how Kenya has performed poorly in rewarding or taking care of its once-famous sports people, and how some of our country’s sportsmen and women wallow in poverty despite having enjoyed good sports careers, some that were well-paying.

Although Waruinge’s case can be excused, having reigned supreme at a time when the sport was not paying much, it is saddening that he died during the celebration of the country’s heroes and heroines.

He lived in squalor, largely neglected by the country—and the Boxing Federation of Kenya—and, for inability to raise money for medication, died at his son’s house.

Many Kenyan sports legends—the likes of Ben Jipcho, Naftali Temu and Nyandika Maiyoro in athletics, as well as footballer Francis Kadenge—have died without proper recognition.

The Youth, Sports and Culture ministry created a department for heroes and heroines back in 2014 but it has not benefited them.