Military boost to regions

Securing the remote sparsely populated north is a big challenge due to inadequate infrastructure, especially roads. But it’s in here where the country is most vulnerable to external threats. Besides the danger from a long porous border, banditry is a perennial problem.

It’s absolutely essential to secure the country from external aggression, especially from terrorists—including Al-Shabaab—who take advantage of the nearly 800-kilometre border. The Somalia-based group has carried out several attacks. It has also waged a campaign to sabotage telecommunication networks by destroying mobile telephone masts.

The decision by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to establish military training camps in Turkana County is music to the ears of the residents, who have for a long time borne the brunt of armed conflict and cattle rustling. It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that the local community has set aside almost 3,000 hectares for the security facilities. KDF is also assured of access to 50,000 hectares for military training and exercises.

These camps will supplement the ones operated since Independence in Nakuru, Nanyuki, Nairobi and Gilgil. Turkana is a strategic location as it borders Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan, which have seen prolonged armed conflicts that have often spilled over into Kenya. The new deployment will help to secure the border areas.

The increase in military presence will be a boon to the civilians by providing solutions to local problems, one of the most pressing being water scarcity. Military engineers can help in the sinking of boreholes to provide reliable water supply.