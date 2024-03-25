Merge under-enrolled schools to curb wastage

This must have come as a big shock to many people. While a large number of schools countrywide not only lack basic facilities, but also teachers, there are others that are well-endowed in these two aspects, but do not have enough learners.

It is the stark irony of schools that have more than adequate space but fewer pupils. Millions of shillings in public resources are going down the drain as institutions put up at a high cost cannot attract enough learners. It is sadly the tale of wanton wastage in public primary and secondary schools and even some universities.

While this is so, other public schools are reeling under congestion and now face imminent closure. It is a problem not just in the urban centres, but also in the rural areas.

Kileleshwa Primary School in Dagoretti North in Nairobi County, which was established to cater for 2,000 pupils, currently has only 200 learners. It has a large compound and is well-staffed, but has failed over the years to attract enough pupils. A smaller neighbouring school has an enrolment of over 3,000 pupils.

Interestingly, some parents prefer to take their children to private schools, where they pay an arm and a leg for inferior facilities. The problem is partly due to the perception that education in public schools is of a lower standard.

Another school in a densely populated low-income estate has only 150 learners, and yet it has a large compound like others set up several decades ago in the city.

One school in Kiambu County had only seven candidates in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination. There were no Form Two and Three students, as parents withdrew and enrolled their children in nearby schools.

There is another secondary school that has only 60 learners. It is a familiar story across the country. In Mombasa County, a school that once excelled in sports has seen its student population shrink to less than 300 learners.