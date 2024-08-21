Merge bursaries into fund

The various public bursaries and scholarships have greatly helped to improve access to education at the secondary school and university levels. The only problem is that these sources of funding for students are scattered and there is a possibility of some learners missing out and others benefiting from more than one source.

Today, governors, MPs, members of the county assemblies, Woman Reps, University Fund (UF), Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), and the Ministry of Education have different bursaries. The apparent duplication of efforts makes it difficult to monitor disbursement to the learners.

The Constitution guarantees children’s right to free and compulsory basic education, and yet many are not in school because their parents cannot afford to pay the fees and cater for other requirements. This is a shame as there are many public bursaries and scholarships paid for by taxpayers.

These bursaries are prone to inefficiency, corruption and favouritism, hampering the sponsorship of deserving learners. Ideally, education should be absolutely free to enhance knowledge and nurture the skills of all young Kenyans. It is costly but it is worth it.

An interesting development that could mark the beginning of the journey towards compulsory free education is the call by MPs for the amalgamation of bursaries and scholarships to enable the dream to be realised. During a session chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the MPs challenged the Executive to develop a policy to collapse all the separate entities into a fund to enable the provision of free education. Already, the Education ministry has drafted a Bill to consolidate bursaries and scholarships into one fund.

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms has also recommended that Helb, UF and the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service be collapsed into one body to finance higher education.

The consolidation of all the existing bursaries should pave the way for free education.