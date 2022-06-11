Mend ties with Somalia

The change of leadership in Somalia presents an opportunity to revamp and bolster its relations with Kenya.

Out goes President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed, popularly known by his nickname, Farmaajo, who has been at the helm of the neighbouring nation since 2017. His tenure has been characterised by mistrust and hostility, with the severing of diplomatic ties at some point.

It is also during his time that Somalia stepped up the fight over the marine territorial border, on which the International Court of Justice ruled in Mogadishu’s favour, much to Kenya’s chagrin. But this appears likely to change following the election of Mr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the new Somali leader. He is an old hand who is returning to the helm, having served his first term as the President from 2012 to 2017.

Mr Mohamud has vowed to reconcile his country’s sharply divided political groups and also mend relations with neighbours. He is ready to cooperate with other countries to tackle common problems such as poverty and al-Shabaab terror menace.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was in Mogadishu for the inauguration of the new leader, acknowledged that it is a chance for Kenya and Somalia to forge closer co-operation.

The two countries are joined at the hip by sharing a largely porous nearly 900-kilometre border that is pivotal to their security. Whereas al-Shabaab, which is based in Somalia, is a thorn in the country’s flesh, the terrorists have many times crossed the border to launch attacks in Kenya, where they are known to have active cells. It is, therefore, in the interest of both countries to devise a strategy that will enable the elimination of this security threat.