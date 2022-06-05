May Safari spirit live on

The stage is set for this year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally upon the conclusion of Nation Media Group-organised WRC Safari Rally motor expo in Nairobi on Friday and yesterday’s Rally Italy.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre expo was a big success with fans and drivers mingling with some of Kenya’s top drivers and coming up close with rally cars. Such expos could make the rally more appealing and enhance the country’s reputation as the most popular stop in the world series.

These initiatives to bring the rally closer to the people ups the excitement ahead of the WRC Safari Rally due for Nakuru County on June 23-26 with Hyundai getting their first win of the Hybrid era in Italy through Estonia’s 2019 world champion Ott Tanak. The first five rounds of the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo, Sweden, Croatia, Portugal and Italy have been successful and action-packed.

Last year’s WRC Safari Rally was hugely successful despite being organised under a challenging coronavirus pandemic, hence hopes for better this time. With an improvement of the route and provision of many spectator points, the rally promises to be bigger and better, at the same time more challenging for the drivers, living up to its ‘toughest’ billing. To achieve that goal, the WRC Safari Rally team must be on top of things.

It’s also important for hoteliers and other service providers around the rally not to inflate prices to cash in on the event but rather offer memorable hospitality that will make Kenya’s round stand out from the 13 of the global competition.

Credit goes to the WRC Safari Rally team, headed by Phineas Kimathi, for meeting all the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the WRC Promoter deadlines. The government must be commended for financing the event and committing to run the competition as a global round until 2026.