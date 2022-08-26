May Nepal tour revive cricket 

Finally, Kenya is back to hosting international cricket matches after almost one decade in the cold.

The arrival of Nepal for a series of games at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club ground marks the first tour organised by the new Cricket Kenya office that took charge in February this year led by Manoj Narshi Patel.

Kenya won by 18 runs yesterday to tie the five-match Twenty20 Series 1-1 after Nepal’s five-wicket win on Thursday.

The series will be followed by three One Day International matches.

Kenya’s national cricket team returned home only last week from Jersey, where they played in the last of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League “B” outing.

Jersey won the group with 18 points to qualify for the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-offs as Kenya, Uganda and Hong Kong, who tied on 12 points each, failed to qualify.

Nepal is ranked highly above Kenya both in the T20 and One Day International (ODI) formats.

Besides being ranked 14th in T20, it is placed 20th in ODI cricket.

While Kenya is placed a distant 30th in T20 cricket, the country isn’t ranked in One Day Internationals after the ICC stripped it of the ODI status in 2015 owing to wrangles and poor performance.

The Nepal tour should mark the start of a new dawn and offer hope to a sport that has been in the doldrums and virtually dead.

Kenya had witnessed fragmentation owing to many years of wrangles in CK leadership.

It’s now time all stakeholders pulled together in support of Patel’s team so that development programmes can be launched to revive the game.

The ICC in 2019 stopped funding Kenyan cricket activities that enjoyed the financial backing of up to Sh70 million annually, pending the formulation of a new constitution and office.