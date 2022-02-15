Maternity and paternity leave for teachers good

The granting by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of a 120-day maternity and 21-day paternity leave with full pay for teachers is good news for the employees. TSC has offered to ease the burden of parental care with this generous offer. It comes at a time when belt-tightening has become the order of the day in most sectors due to economic challenges.

Catering for more than 243,000 employees, with a wage bill of Sh44.4 billion, is a challenging task. It calls for meticulous planning and a firm and fair hand. And that is what TSC, which was established as an independent entity under the Constitution, deals with day in, day out.

As it tussles with two major unions to avert a looming teachers’ strike, there is some other vital work for TSC to do to improve the welfare of its employees. The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers (Kuppet) are in serious talks with the TSC about their collective bargaining agreements. However, the parties have remained tight-lipped on the progress amid fears that a strike could disrupt the national examinations scheduled for next month in primary and secondary schools.

A good employer is one who cares about the well-being of their staff. It is not always easy, as employers try to cut costs and are, sometimes, forced to deny their workers certain benefits. After all, unless they watch their expenses, they may find themselves unable to operate and discharge their mandates.

Teachers who go on maternity leave will still be entitled to their annual break. And since not all couples are able to get children, this also caters for those who opt for adoption.