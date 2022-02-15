Maternity and paternity leave for teachers good

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The granting by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of a 120-day maternity and 21-day paternity leave with full pay for teachers is good news for the employees. TSC has offered to ease the burden of parental care with this generous offer. It comes at a time when belt-tightening has become the order of the day in most sectors due to economic challenges.

