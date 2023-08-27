Massive power outage a crying national shame

The power outage that plunged the entire country into darkness from Friday night and brought economic and social activities to a standstill was not just the longest in recent memory, but it is also a big national shame.

Indeed, this power crisis is a really sad reminder that this country, which aspires to be a major economic power in the region and the continent, is unable to maintain a reliable national electricity grid.

Passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), a vital national and international facility, were left stranded in darkness for at least two hours, as power outages were reported in Nairobi, Rift Valley, Mt Kenya and western Kenya regions.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has apologised for the blackout and promised to follow up and ensure that something is done about it. Now, the JKIA is not just any nondescript airport on the continent, but the East African region’s major flights hub, that links the country to the rest of the world through regular and chartered flights by major airlines. Such critical places in the capital and other parts of the country should never go without power for such a long time, if this country is really serious about boosting production and attracting more local and foreign investment.

Sadly, the apology by CS Murkomen is just one of those knee-jerk reactions that cannot hide the real issue, which is the glaring incompetence in the delivery of such a basic service. The outage also comes at a time when the country is just weeks away from hosting a key international meeting.

This is the first Africa Climate Summit, during which energy will be one of key items on the agenda. This is precisely why we could not agree more with the CS that there “is no excuse… why our airport is in darkness”.

Electricity distributor Kenya Power, which is on the spot over this latest crisis, has put out a brief statement explaining that “a system disturbance led to the loss of bulk power supply” on Friday night. However, this is hardly convincing, as there have lately been numerous outages that they did not even bother to explain.

Backup power

Things could easily have got out of hand if the major hospitals in the city and elsewhere, and some vital national installations, including the State House, did not have backup power from standby generators. Electricity may have been eventually restored in most of the country, but a review of what could have been done better is a necessity.

According to Kenya Power, the outage occurred after it lost 270MW generation from the Lake Turkana wind plant. The power utility can say whatever it wishes, but this is just a lame excuse for its apparent endemic inefficiency. It is its business to ensure that power is available at all times to avoid inconveniencing the people, as happened for so many hours.

This only goes to confirm the ineptitude of those charged with distributing power across the country. It is not up to the consumers to know when they should have sourced extra power from Uganda or any other means to quickly restore supply. The managers and technical staff in Kenya Power have at their disposal public resources, both human and capital, to enable them to do the work properly. If this is inadequate, then they must know what to do and should advice the authorities and take the necessary steps to avoid the disruption and inconvenience caused by such major outages.

The frequent blackouts not only undermine the economy, but they also pose a national security risk. Terrorists and other criminals can easily take advantage of such a blackout to inflict damage on the country, and especially its security installations.

Kenyans deserve reliable electricity supply and are currently paying high tariffs for their power consumption. People struggling against a high cost of living and the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, including food, should not be subjected to another burden in the form of power disruptions.