Manage KCSE exam well

The main Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination began well yesterday, although a few logistical challenges were experienced in some parts of the country. It is commendable that the Education authorities were not caught flat-footed as they had anticipated the hitches and taken special precautions. The practical exams, which had been administered for nearly two weeks, went well with no serious incidents reported.

With heavy rains pounding the country, the transportation of test papers was going to pose a big challenge as the roads, especially in the remote rural areas, would be largely impassable. Having helicopters at the disposal of the school principals and invigilators enabled the papers to be delivered on time. Also laudable is the increased strict surveillance to monitor and curb exam cheating.

The arrest of a number of people over suspected malpractices is a timely action that gives a firm assurance to Kenyans that interference with the exam will not be tolerated. This will determine the future of all these young candidates. Those who excel will join the university and others should find openings in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges for diploma or certificate courses.

In the banditry-prone North Rift counties and the rest of the northern and northeastern regions, security has been beefed up so that the candidates can sit their exams uninterrupted.

The Education ministry is also working with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Cybercrime Unit and the Communication Authority of Kenya to curb circulation of allegedly leaked but mostly fake tests, especially on social media.